Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Thursday announced his new cabinet following last month’s landslide presidential victory.

Mwinyi, who won the presidency by 76.27 percent on the ticket of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi, formed 15 ministries and appointed 13 ministers with the remaining two posts to be appointed after the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) with the opposition.

The constitution of Zanzibar requires the presidential winner to form the GNU with the party that gets at least 10 percent of the votes which was the ACT-Wazalendo.

President Mwinyi told a news conference that he has written to ACT-Wazalendo about forming the GNU but the opposition party has not yet responded.

“We are leaving the post of the first vice-president and the post of the Ministry of Trade and Industrial Development vacant as we wait for the ACT-Wazalendo to respond.”

He announced appointments of ministers for economy and investment, regional administration and local government, constitution and good governance, finance and planning, policy and coordination of the House of Representatives and agriculture, irrigation and livestock.

Mwinyi also appointed ministers for education, information, lands and human settlements development, water and energy, health and social welfare, tourism, blue economy and fisheries and works.