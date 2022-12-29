Tanzania’s Zanzibar president pledges full support to state university

Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Wednesday pledged full support to the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) with a view to enabling it to produce competent graduates in various disciplines.

“The government will support SUZA to make it a center of academic excellence that will be able to groom our youths in various disciplines,” Mwinyi, who doubles as the chancellor of the university, said shortly after he had conferred degrees on graduates at the 18th SUZA graduation ceremony at Tunguu campus.

He praised SUZA for producing graduates that will play a major role in Zanzibar’s economic development, adding that the increasing number of graduates in various disciplines is a step forward toward the higher learning institution’s academic development. Enditem