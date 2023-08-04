Tanzania’s Zanzibar president pledges to empower women engineers to spur economic development

Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Thursday pledged to empower women engineers to enable them to contribute to economic development.

Opening the 8th Women Engineers Workshop in Zanzibar, President Mwinyi said women engineers will be supported by the government because their role in contributing to economic development was very crucial.

“Both the government of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will do all they can to ensure that women engineers are given the necessary support,” said Mwinyi.

Mwinyi said both governments were expanding opportunities for women to study science, technology and vocational education in secondary schools and institutions of higher learning.

He said women engineers have been catalysts in making innovations that helped support both governments’ economic endeavors and both governments have been working hard to improve the working environment for women and create opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Enditem