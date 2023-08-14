Tanzania’s Zanzibar president pledges to support youth in employment opportunities

Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Saturday pledged to support the youth in securing employment opportunities.

In his address to mark International Youth Day, President Mwinyi said despite the fact that the number of unemployed youth that graduated from higher learning institutions was growing annually, his administration would work hard to find them employment.

A statement by Zanzibar’s State House said President Mwinyi observed that the government will create an enabling environment to facilitate the youth to get employment in the information and communication technologies, health, education, agriculture and sports sectors.

He said the government was in the process of creating a ministry that will specifically deal with issues concerning the youth according to the 2005 policy on youth development.

International Youth Day is observed annually on Aug. 12, with “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World” being chosen as the theme of this year.