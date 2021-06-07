Vaccines
Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi said on Thursday the Zanzibar archipelago is ready to accept COVID-19 vaccines provided by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Mwinyi expressed Zanzibar’s willingness to accept COVID-19 vaccines from the WHO when he held talks with the WHO Representative Tigest Ketsela Mengestu in Tanzania.

A statement issued by the Zanzibar State House said the WHO representative assured WHO’s continued cooperation with Zanzibar toward the improvement of the health sector.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 is not mandatory,” Mwinyi said when he addressed senior officials of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi in North Unguja region on May 29. Enditem

