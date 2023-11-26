Tanzania’s Zanzibar registers 296 investment projects in 3 years

Tanzania’s Zanzibar registered 296 investment projects worth 4.5 billion U.S. dollars in the past three years, the Zanzibar archipelago’s investment authority said in a statement on Saturday.

The Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) said the 296 investment projects were projected to employ 17,000 youth in various sectors.

The recorded investments were in the tourism industry, manufacturing, and construction sectors, ZIPA added.