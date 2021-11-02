Tanzania’s Zanzibar roots for stronger relations with UNICEF

Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Monday pledged to forge stronger relations with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), saying the UN agency has helped to improve health and education on the Islands.

President Mwinyi made the pledge during talks with UNICEF’s chief field officer for Zanzibar, Laxmi Bhawani.

Mwinyi said his administration will continue working with UNICEF and other development partners toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty.

“We are happy to work with UNICEF and we hope for stronger relations,” said Mwinyi.

He said UNICEF has been in the frontline supporting the government in efforts aimed at ending malnutrition among children.

For her part, Bhawani briefed President Mwinyi about projects being implemented by UNICEF in the Zanzibar archipelago, including the “Get back to school” targeting school dropouts and children out of schools due to different reasons.

She said other UNICEF-backed projects are improvement of teachers’ curricula to raise teaching standards and supporting projects under Tanzania Social Action Fund aimed at alleviating poverty. Enditem