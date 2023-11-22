Tanzania’s Zanzibar sees rise in gender-based violence incidents

Tanzania’s Zanzibar authorities on Tuesday reported a surge in gender-based violence incidents in October compared to the previous month.

According to Ramla Hassana Pandu, a statistician for gender and employment in the office of the chief statistician in Zanzibar, 199 incidents were recorded in October, compared to 157 incidents in September, marking an increase of 26.8 percent.

During a news conference on Unguja Island, Pandu said that children were the primary victims of gender-based violence, accounting for 78.9 percent, followed by women at 16.1 percent, and men at 5 percent. Notably, rape was the most prevalent form of violence, with 89 recorded incidents in October, representing a 30 percent rise from September.

Among the 199 reported incidents, 139 were under police investigation, 57 were being reviewed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, and three were already under prosecution in courts.