Tanzania’s Zanzibar set to launch wedding festival to promote tourism

Tanzania’s Zanzibar authorities said Friday preparations are underway to launch a wedding festival aimed at showcasing and promoting tourism.

Lela Mohamed Mussa, Zanzibar’s minister for Tourism and Heritage, told a press conference that the government supported the launch of the wedding festival that intended to boost tourism on the Indian Ocean Islands.

Farid Fazach, leader of the organizing committee of the Zanzibar Wedding Festival, said preparations for the launch of the festival were in full swing.

Fazach said the objectives of the festival were to promote tourism, preserve Zanzibar’s unique culture, promote wedding dresses and rituals and publicize Zanzibar as the best honeymoon destination in the world.

According to him, about 13 countries from across the world have already expressed interest to travel to Zanzibar to participate in the launch of the festival.

Zanzibar also hosts the Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF), an annual event aimed at developing and promoting film and other cultural industries as catalyst for the regional social and economic growth. Enditem