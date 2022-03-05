Tanzania’s Zanzibar shuts down 20 business outlets over breach of price guidelines

Tanzania’s Zanzibar Fair Competition Commission (ZFCC) has temporarily shut down operations of 20 business outlets selling basic foodstuffs over breach of price guidelines, an official said on Thursday.

Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, the Acting Minister for Trade and Industrial Development, told the House of Representatives that the shutdown outlets failed to observe a ministerial directive on indicative prices on essential foodstuffs.

Mazrui said the 20 business outlets were found selling foodstuffs above indicative prices issued by the government during enforcement inspections by the ZFCC.

Apart from shutting down business operations, the 20 business outlets have been fined a total of 15.1 million Tanzanian shillings (about 6,523 U.S. dollars), said the minister.

He said the government is determined to control indiscriminate food price rise in the Zanzibar archipelago.

Mazrui announced the shutting down of the 20 business outlets when he responded to Machano Othman Said, a House of Representative for Mfenesini constituency, who asked the government to explain interventions it was taking on rising food prices. Enditem