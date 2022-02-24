Tanzania’s Zanzibar takes punitive measures to control haphazard waste disposal

Tanzania’s Zanzibar authorities said Thursday they have taken punitive measures aimed at controlling haphazard waste disposal.

Masoud Ali Mohammed, the minister of State in the President’s Office, Regional Administration, Local Governments and Special Departments, told the House of Representatives that the measures included the establishment of new regulations which provide for heavy penalties on indiscriminate waste disposal.

“The regulations to be enforced soon provide for instant fines against haphazard waste disposal,” Mohammed told the House in response to Shaaban Ali Othman, a representative for Mpendae constituency.

Othman had demanded an explanation from the government on what measures it is taking to keep the Indian Ocean Islands clean as directed by President Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

In his response, the minister said the government will strengthen cleanness efforts, urging officials at all levels to fully support the cleanliness drive and calling on members of the House of Representatives to play a major role in explaining to people to observe cleanness to avoid being punished under the new regulations. Enditem