Tanzania’s Zanzibar authorities on Friday thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) for its huge support during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamad Rashid Mohamed, Zanzibar’s Minister for Health, acknowledged support by WHO during talks with WHO Tanzania Liaison Officer for Zanzibar, Ghirmay Andemichael.

The WHO official visited Zanzibar’s Minister for Health to learn about the current situation of the virus pandemic on the Zanzibar archipelago.

Mohamed told the WHO official that COVID-19 has largely been controlled on the Islands leading to the reopening of tourism activities where visitors were allowed without restrictions.

Mohamed said WHO provided technical guidance that was useful in fighting the viral disease.

For his part, Andemichael pledged continued cooperation with Zanzibar’s Ministry of Health towards controlling and fighting epidemics.

On June 6, Tanzania’s Zanzibar authorities announced reopening of tourism activities after they were shut down following the outbreak of COVID-19.

On March 20, Tanzania’s Zanzibar authorities announced the shutting down of all tourist hotels and a ban on all tourist flights as protective measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism is Zanzibar’s largest economic sector and essential for local socioeconomic stability. Enditem

