Tanzania’s Zanzibar to benefit from carbon trade projects

Tanzania’s Zanzibar will soon start benefitting from carbon trade projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change, an official told the parliament in the national capital of Dodoma on Tuesday.

Khamis Hamza Khamis, deputy minister in the Vice President’s Office responsible for union and environment, said the government, in cooperation with partners, is undertaking research on carbon trade projects in the Zanzibar Archipelago.

“Ngezi Forest Reserve on Pemba Island and Jozani Chwaka Bay National Park on Ugunja Island could be starting points for the carbon trade projects once the ongoing research has been completed,” he told the House.

He said the two forest reserves are key to undertaking carbon trade projects.

Khamis said Tanzania’s carbon trade projects are currently operating based on the Environmental Management (Control and Management of Carbon Trading) Regulations of 2022 to enable a conducive environment of carbon trading in the country.

He said the Sokoine University of Agriculture-based National Carbon Monitoring Center is the national coordinator for carbon trade projects in the country.