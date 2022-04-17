Tanzania’s Zanzibar to host major festival of black arts and culture

More than 10,000 artistes from across the continent are expected to attend the Festival of Black Arts and Culture (FESTAC) which will be held in Tanzania’s Zanzibar in May, organizers said Saturday.

Yinka Abioye, the chairperson of the FESTAC Africa and a member of the festival’s organizing committee and the Zanzibar Association of Tour Operators (ZATO) official Hassan Ali Mzee said the festival is slated for May 22 through May 29.

They told a news conference that participants in the festival will share their experiences in pan-Africanism.

The festival, featuring “FESTAC Africa 2022 – Destination Zanzibar,” will showcase arts, culture, heritage, music, tourism, hospitality literature and travel, among other things, said Abioye.

The festival will also include an exhibition designed to showcase the richness of the African continent through a “Proudly Made in Africa Expo,” Mzee said, adding many interested persons and groups from African countries and members of the African diaspora have confirmed to travel to Zanzibar for the festival. Enditem