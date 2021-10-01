Tanzania’s Zanzibar vows to fight drug abuse with full force

Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Thursday vowed to fight drug abuse with full force, saying the use of drugs among the youth is costing the country dearly.

“The fight against drug abuse should be reinforced to save our youth from further deprivation,” said Mwinyi when he held talks with clerics of various Christian denominations.

He said the majority of the youth on the islands who contribute hugely to the human resource are succumbing to drug abuse, a development that should not be entertained by all means.

He told the meeting attended by clerics in Tanzania that his administration is taking various measures aimed at controlling drug abuse and trafficking.

“It is not a rocket science to control drug abuse and trafficking if citizens are fully involved in awareness creation on the negative effects of the drugs,” he said. Enditem