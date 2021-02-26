dpa/GNA – Pupils in Malaysia suffering through a national school exam on Thursday were handed an unexpected delay when a surprise visitor appeared on campus.

While students at Sungai Soi School in the city of Kuantan were sitting for an examination, a tapir entered the compound and, shortly afterwards, fell into a drain.

It took rescue forces six hours to liberate the animal, since the operation was hampered by the fact that the tapir weighed between 200 and 250 kilogrammes, news agency Bernama reported.

The stray, who seemed to have fallen into the narrow drain while feasting on the leaves of a nearby jackfruit tree, was an adult male, according to the report.

The tapir suffered a back injury, but its legs seemed fine, it said.

After receiving treatment, the animal will be released back into the jungle, Malaysia’s wildlife agency said.

Tapirs are mammals found in Central and South America and South-East Asia. Their most distinguishing feature is the trunk-like extension of the upper lip and nose.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List has listed the tapir as threatened.