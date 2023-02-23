Taptap opens call centre to help increase remittances to Ghana

Taptap Send Africa, an emerging money transfer company, has opened a call centre to improve customer experience across the world and address challenges that people face in transferring money to Ghana.

The call centre is staffed with 29 persons who speak Ghanaian and international languages. Taptap Send Africa plans to, in the short-term, increase the number of employees to 100 to handle customer concerns and contribute to creating sustainable jobs in Ghana.

Mr Darryl Abraham Mawutor, the Growth Director in charge of Africa for Taptap said the move was to satisfy the needs of customers who transfer money across the world to Ghana “in a market of growing cybersecurity concerns.”

He said this would increase customer confidence and shore up the inflow of remittances into Ghana, which stood at a $4.7 billion in 2022, and projected to increase to $5bn by the end of 2023.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday after the inauguration of the call centre in Accra, Mr Mawutor said the company was deepening its connections in Ghana and positioning its operations to attract more remittances into the country’s economic growth by making money transfer seamless and safe.

“The basis of what we’re doing is to create employment by increasing access to financial technology services, get people to make money and grow the economy.”

He was confident that Ghana would become a hub to attract more remittances and fintech companies in Africa because “there are people with the requisite skills who only need the opportunity to work with global companies with right policies and support systems.”

Mr Emmanuel Wereko Annor, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Taptap Africa, said the call centre would address customers’ challenges instantly without relying on the mother company abroad.

He said it had become necessary to set up the call centre in Ghana because the company had realised that some customers struggled to navigate the Taptap app and had difficulties with charges on money transfers.

“The predominant customer calls are about their struggles on the app, and we have very dedicated and highly trained professionals who guide them through. People also reach us about how much we charge and what are the deductions and all that,” he said.

Mr Annor said it was important for those challenges to be addressed immediately to ensure that there were no reductions in remittances to the country.

Mr Marcin Kupczak, the Global Customer Experience Director, Taptap Send, said the setting up of the call centre was to create a culture of proximity, where people who transfer money would be served irrespective of distance.

“We’re focused on creating a sustainable relationship with communities through money transfer and educating them to be able to participate and tap into the opportunities in the fintech sector,” he said.