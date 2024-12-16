TapTap Send Calls for Better Regulatory Environment in Ghana

Daryl Mawutor Abraham, Head of TapTap Send Africa, is advocating for a more cooperative regulatory framework to support Africa-focused money transfer operators (MTOs) following a one-month suspension by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The suspension, which was imposed for operating a cedi-based wallet abroad without prior approval, disrupted remittance flows into Ghana, causing an estimated $100 million in losses for the company.

The sanctions, which took effect on December 4, 2024, were lifted, and TapTap Send resumed operations shortly after. Mawutor Abraham explained that the cedi wallet was not active in Ghana but was designed to allow Ghanaians abroad to hold Ghanaian cedis for transfers back home, similar to how banks in Ghana allow foreign currency accounts without requiring approval from foreign regulators.

He believes that the sanctions could have been avoided with better engagement between the company and the Bank of Ghana, which would have clarified the wallet’s function. The suspension forced TapTap Send to halt remittances for an entire month, with some customers opting for other services while others refrained from sending money at all, fearing a disruption of their transactions. Mawutor Abraham argued that a more collaborative regulatory environment could have helped prevent the adverse effects on remittance flows into the country.

Mawutor Abraham also questioned the regulatory requirement that new MTOs must have at least three years of operational experience before being licensed in Ghana. While acknowledging that the requirement was proposed by industry players rather than the regulator, he stressed that this policy is not common internationally and may be unnecessarily restrictive.

Currently, remittances account for approximately $5 billion annually in Ghana, supporting families, education, healthcare, and businesses. Mawutor Abraham noted that TapTap Send alone contributes over $1.5 billion to this total, a sum that exceeds Ghana’s foreign direct investment (FDI) in recent years. He emphasized that MTOs, particularly TapTap Send, should be viewed as essential contributors to the economy, bringing in more capital than foreign investments.

Despite the challenges faced during the suspension, Mawutor Abraham remains optimistic about the role of MTOs in Ghana’s economic future. TapTap Send has launched a new promotional campaign, the “TapTap Sanbra Promo,” to incentivize customers in the diaspora to return to the platform. The company is also introducing a charity initiative to match every dollar sent to eligible charities in Ghana, up to GHS 1 million per charity.

In addition to its financial services, TapTap Send supports content creators in Ghana and offers a platform for Ghanaians in the diaspora to connect for medical, legal, and social assistance. Mawutor Abraham reiterated that with the right regulatory support, MTOs like TapTap Send can continue to be key drivers of economic growth and development in Ghana.