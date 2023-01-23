Taptap send headlines Ghana Music Awards – USA twice in a row

Taptap Send is doing something positive for our creative arts activities across the globe that needs commendation.

They have over the years sponsored many creative arts events in Ghana and abroad.

This year, they are once again the headline sponsor for Ghana Music Awards- USA. After Headlining the awards scheme last year, Taptap Send inked another massive deal with the Ghanaian Awards scheme based in the USA.

Ghana Music Awards USA is an annual people’s choice Awards organized by Don’s Music Production, a well-known registered event hub based in the United States.

This noble events powerhouse has successfully organized and produced well patronized Gospel shows, Awards Programs, USA tours for some renowned Ghanaian artistes, and many others.

This year’s nominees announcement will be held at the plush Waterford in Springfield Virginia on April 15, 2023.

Taptap Send is an app based money sending vendor which operates in Europe and the USA. The app makes Money Transfer to Africa and Asia very easy and affordable. Currently, Taptap Send offers the best exchange rate on the market in its operational jurisdictions.