Taptap Send Partners with Manhyia Palace to Support Development in Ashanti Region

Taptap Send, a leading global remittance service, has launched an impactful partnership with the Manhyia Palace, home to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to support cultural and community development in the Ashanti Region.

The collaboration, which was announced on January 24, 2025, marks a significant step in leveraging remittance technology to support meaningful projects in Ghana.

During the announcement, Taptap Send’s Growth Director, Darryl Mawutor Abraham, visited the Manhyia Palace and met with the Asantehene and his officials. The discussions centered on how diaspora contributions can be directed toward various initiatives, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and the preservation of the region’s cultural heritage.

What makes this partnership unique is Taptap Send’s decision to waive all transaction fees for remittances sent to fund the palace’s projects. This will ensure that funds sent by the global Ghanaian diaspora will go directly into supporting local communities and development efforts. Taptap Send also launched a new platform feature called “Charities” to make it easier for users to contribute to projects like “Heal Komfo,” a key initiative backed by the Manhyia Palace.

The Asantehene welcomed the partnership, emphasizing its importance in bridging the gap between the Ashanti Kingdom’s global diaspora and its development needs. He highlighted the role of technology in fostering sustainable growth while preserving cultural identity, saying the collaboration was an example of how modern tools can strengthen the ties between the diaspora and their homeland.

This collaboration comes at a time when remittance flows to sub-Saharan Africa are expected to surpass $800 billion in 2025, underscoring the immense potential of such partnerships in driving economic growth and local development. Taptap Send’s move is a direct response to the growing demand from diaspora communities who want to contribute to meaningful change in their home countries.

The partnership also reflects Taptap Send’s broader vision of financial inclusion and community impact. In addition to the remittance initiative, the platform has donated 150,000 Ghana cedis to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, reinforcing its commitment to healthcare and social development in the region.

While the platform continues to expand rapidly in underserved markets, this partnership with the Manhyia Palace serves as a powerful reminder of the crucial role technology and financial innovation can play in addressing pressing development challenges.