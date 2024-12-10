Taptap Send Resumes Operations in Ghana After Regulatory Pause

Taptap Send, a prominent money transfer service, has resumed operations in Ghana following a one-month suspension imposed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The suspension, which lasted from November 8 to December 8, 2024, was due to the company’s violation of Ghana’s banking and foreign exchange regulations. Specifically, Taptap Send was operating an offshore cedi wallet, which was not in compliance with the country’s laws.

The Bank of Ghana’s directive also required all financial institutions partnered with Taptap Send to cease their collaboration during this period. However, the suspension was lifted on December 4, 2024, ahead of the initial one-month deadline.

In a statement released on December 9, 2024, Taptap Send announced the resumption of its services, allowing customers to once again send money from the UK, Europe, Canada, the United States, and the UAE to Ghana. The company emphasized its understanding of the importance of staying connected with loved ones and expressed excitement over bringing this essential service back to the Ghanaian diaspora.

Darryl Mawutor Abraham, Head of Taptap Send Africa, expressed gratitude to the company’s customers, saying, “We are excited to resume transfers to Ghana for the thousands of Ghanaians who have come to rely on Taptap Send over the years. We truly appreciate their patience, support, and understanding during the suspension.”

Taptap Send reassured its users that it is committed to full compliance with all relevant regulations and remains fully regulated in the countries where it operates. The company continues to offer digital-only cross-border money transfer services and is committed to serving the Ghanaian diaspora.