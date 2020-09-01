At least 35 people were killed and many others wounded in targeted attacks across Afghanistan in August, according to official figures.

The civilians supporting the government, civil servants, religious leaders, tribal elders and persons involved in peace and reconciliation efforts came under attack in targeted killings.

In the latest of such attacks over the weekend, Mohammad Hassan, a former senator, was shot and killed on his doorstep in Qala-e-Wazir, in Police District 5 of the national capital, the capital police confirmed on Monday.

On Aug. 25, one police officer was killed in a roadside bomb blast in Mirwais Maidan locality of the same district.

On Aug. 25, Saba Sahar, a female official of the Interior Ministry, his driver and a policeman were wounded in a shooting attack in Sayyed Noor Mohammad Shah Mina in eastern Kabul.

On the same day, Raouf Dawlatzai, a pro-government local leader, and commander of Afghan Local Police (ALP) in Nahr-i-Shahi district of northern Balkh province, his two sons and two policemen were killed in a shooting attack on outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of Balkh.

Also on Aug. 25, Hamid Yaftali, chief of Police District 7 of Faizabad, capital of northern Badakhshan province, and a police officer were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in Faizabad.

Mohammad Halim Fedai, governor of eastern Paktia province, escaped an armed attack on his motorcade in neighboring Logar province on Aug. 23.

On the same day, three laborers of the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum were killed in an IED attack in northern Jawzjan province.

On Aug. 22, Musa Jan Kharoti, chief of Sar Hawza district of eastern Paktika province, was killed in a shooting attack in Kabul.

A civilian, whose identity and job remained unknown, was killed and six others wounded after four separate sticky IED explosions struck four vehicles in Kabul on Aug. 22, according to officials.

At least four other civilians and government officials lost their lives in separate sticky IED explosions and several vehicles were destroyed across Kabul during last month.

On Aug. 22, a colonel of the Defense Ministry along with his driver died after gunmen spread bullets on his vehicle outside of his house in Sayyed Noor Mohammad Shah Mina locality of Kabul during morning rush hour.

Four Afghan army personnel were shot to death when they were visiting a picnic site in mountainous Paghman district on the western outskirts of Kabul on Aug. 21.

Later on the same day, one attacker was killed and three policemen wounded after gunmen attacked a police patrol in Kandahar province in southern part of the country.

Abdul Baqi Amin, a senior official of the Ministry of Education, was killed and his driver was wounded in a sticky IED explosion in Police District 5 in western Kabul on Aug. 19.

On Aug. 15, Mohammad Aman, a local pro-government leader was shot and killed following a shooting attack in Police District 3 of Kandahar city.

On Aug. 14, Fawzia Koofi, a female member of a 21-member peace negotiating team slightly wounded in an assassination attempt. Koofi, a former parliamentarian was attacked in Shamali, a locality on the northern outskirts of Kabul.

A policewoman was shot dead in front of her family members outside his house after militants broke in to her house at night and ransacked her house in Kunduz city, capital of northern Kandahar province on Aug. 13.

Three senior provincial security officials were sacked after the incident.

Three off-duty army soldiers were kidnapped and shot dead in Khak-i-Jabar, a district on the southeastern outskirts of Kabul on the same day.

One civilian was killed and three people were wounded by gunshots in Police District 10 of Kandahar on Aug. 12.

On Aug. 13, two engineers of the National Water Affairs Regulation Authority, a department of the country`s Ministry of Power and Water, were killed after Taliban gunmen ambushed their vehicle in eastern Parwan province, north of Kabul.

On Aug. 10, Alizaman, a tribal elder and influential leader was shot and killed outside his house in Zintu area of Mianshin district, of Kandahar.

On the same day, one attacker who tried to shoot a religious leader in neighboring Helmand province was arrested by the security forces.

In July, at least 30 people lost their lives and many others wounded in targeted attacks across the militancy-hit country.