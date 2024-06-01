Tarifa-Tangier African Film Festival Announces 21st Edition Winners

The Tarifa-Tangier African Film Festival (FCAT) has revealed the winners of its 21st edition.

The international jury, consisting of Alejandra Val Cubero, Azza Chaabouni, and Farida Benlyazid, awarded the Best Feature Film Prize in the Long-Sightedness competitive section to Bye Bye Tiberias, directed by Franco-Algerian-Palestinian filmmaker Lina Soualem. The jury praised the film “for its work of remembrance through four generations of women who express a painful history that persists to this day,” combining intimacy with universality, poetry, and humor.

Major Awards:

Best Feature Film: Bye Bye Tiberias by Lina Soualem.

Casa África Award for Best Direction: Leïla Kilani for Indivision. The jury commended her "mastery and audacity in bringing this narrative trance to life," addressing contemporary concerns like class violence, virtual lives, the environmental crisis, and the man versus nature dilemma.

Best Actress: Girley Jazama for her role in Under the Hanging Tree, noted for her "accurate portrayal in a complex narrative recalling colonial violence."

Best Actor: Parista Sambo for Disco Afrika, recognized for his "restrained and believable performance."

Additional Awards:

Audience Award: Le spectre de Boko Haram by Cameroonian filmmaker Cyrielle Raingou.

5th ACERCA Prize for Spanish Cooperation: Disco Africa: A Malagasy Story by Luck Razanajaona, appreciated for reflecting "the opportunities for sustainable development in Africa."

Short Film Awards:

FAMSI Prize for Best Short Film: Bazigaga by Jo Ingabire Moys, highlighting “the importance of centering a woman in a war context.”

Special Mention: La voix des autres by Fátima Kaci, for effectively portraying "the dramatic situation of migrants during immigration procedures."

FCAT LAB Awards:

Tarifa African Film Festival Award: Zion Music

Traducciones Bienza Award; La Colorá Award; Sudu Connexion Award: You Don't Die Twice

You Don’t Die Twice Tomahawk Digital Cinema Services Award: Kileo

Tres Gatos Sonido Award: Zion Music

Zion Music Laserfilm Award: The Magma

These awards celebrate the diverse and powerful voices in African cinema, highlighting stories of resilience, cultural identity, and social issues.