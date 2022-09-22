Tariq Lamptey confident Black Stars will prove a point against Brazil

Tariq Lamptey
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton star, Tariq Lamptey is confident the Black Stars of Ghana will prove a point in the upcoming friendly encounter against South American side, Brazil in Le Harve, France.

The team opened camp in France preparing for the two friendly encounters against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Speaking to the media, the defender said, “We feel really good and training has been good, it good to know everybody and we are working hard in training and listening to what the coach has to say.”

He expressed his excitement on joining the Black Stars for the first time and assured Ghanaians of working very hard to help the team as they face a tough side like Brazil.

This is the first time Lamptey would feature in the national colours of Ghana alongside Inaki Willians who would also be making his debut appearance.

Ghana would face Brazil this Friday before taking on Nicaragua on 27th September.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com

