Tarkwa Court Sentences Ex-Convict to Eight Years for Threatening Mother and Causing Damage

A 24-year-old ex-convict, Kofi Essien, also known as ‘Buffon’, has been sentenced to eight years in prison with hard labour after pleading guilty to charges of threatening to harm his mother and causing unlawful damage.

The Tarkwa Circuit Court handed down the sentence in response to Essien’s actions towards his mother, Madam Agnes Boadi, in the Wassa Essikuma area of the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

Essien, an illegal miner, had been living with his mother when he became upset about her relationship with a man, which he strongly opposed. According to the prosecution, Essien threatened his mother with death when she refused to end the relationship, and these threats persisted over the course of two years after his release from prison.

Two weeks ago, Essien escalated the situation when he followed his mother to her boyfriend’s house, demanding she return home. When she refused, Essien reacted violently, first using a cutlass to damage the lock on her door, and then using a pickaxe to create holes in the walls of the house. The total damage to the property was valued at GH¢2,570.00.

In light of these actions, Madam Boadi reported the incident to the Wassa Aboso police, which led to Essien’s arrest and subsequent prosecution. The court, presided over by Mrs. Hathia Ama Manu, sentenced Essien to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to both charges of threats and causing damage.

This case highlights the extent of family conflict and the consequences of violent behavior, particularly in cases where personal grievances lead to harm or destruction. The sentence serves as a reminder of the legal repercussions of such actions within family settings.