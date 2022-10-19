Tarkwa Diocese of Methodist Church inducts new Bishop

The Rt Rev Dr Samuel Dua Dodd, has been inducted as the Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Tarkwa Diocese.

The new bishop is the fifth person occupying the position.

He took over from the Rt Rev. Thomas Amponsah-Donkor.

The Most Rev Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, performed the induction service at the Gaddiel Acquaah Cathedral, in Tarkwa, during which he presented a ring, pectoral cross, Holy Bible, pastoral staff and copy of the church’s constitution to the newly inducted bishop.

For him, “Rt Rev Dodd had come at a time when leadership is in crisis in all aspects of life, where people have no respect for leaders and so he’s coming in to stand as a hand of God, to give the right leadership to God’s people.”

According to the Presiding Bishop, “People insult and have no regard for leadership in our time but the new Bishop is a unique person stepping in for God and this is where he should be seen as a man of integrity, one we can trust and believe he will bring hope to the hopeless.”

The Most Rev Boafo said also: “People are now moving away even from God. You should be someone who acts as a magnet that draws people to God and that the God factor in man and the society cannot be left out.”

In a sermon, the immediate past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Titus Awotwi Pratt, advised: “Today, you are being called by conference to build on what your predecessors had done, build on it. Be that the Lord will guide you to areas of new challenges within the attention adding on to what has been bequeathed to you.

“In achieving this, do remember that you do not have all that are required to lead, others have gift and efficiency that you lack, identify and tap into them in humility, good human relationship and respect for others will unlock such gift to your advantage.”

The Rt Rev. Dr. Dodd had his Basic Level Education at Bamianko, Senya Breku, Asamankese and Goaso Methodist Schools and continued to Mfantsipim to complete his Secondary Education.

After completing Assin Foso Teacher Training College in 1997, he taught mathematics and science at Assin Foso Methodist Junior High School.

His teaching career was characterized by diligence, passion and enthusiasm and his efforts were marked by numerous successes until his calling to the ordained ministry in 2000.

After many encouragements and motivations from his late father Very Rev. Nathaniel Dua Dodd, he became a full lay preacher of the Methodist Church Ghana at age 19.

He had his ministerial formation at the Trinity Theological Seminary from 2000 to 2003, where he showed a lot of interest in Christian education, evangelism, discipline, youth ministry, church history, liturgy and research work.

After his ministerial formation, he was stationed at Tarkwa Diocese, Himan Society and Prestea Circuit.

Throughout his career, Rt Rev Dodd had taken many innovative and pragmatic measures, that led to the revival, growth and renewal among members of the various societies he had served.

These measures include establishing scholarship schemes for the development of young people, discipleship schools for transforming lives, introducing ICT for church management, developing major church infrastructure projects among others.

For instance, when Rt Rev Dodd was Diocesan Youth Organiser (DYO), he managed to bring the artisans within the youth ministries together to build the DYO’s manse and offices for the Tarkwa Diocese.