Tarkwa-Nsuaem Assembly Members Retain Presiding Member  

Assembly Members in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly have re-elected the Presiding Member, Mr Emmanuel Gado, for a second term.

Out of the 42 assembly members, which comprised elected and government appointees, 39 voted for Mr Gado, representing 86.66 per cent while three voted against him.

Mr Gado, who doubles as the assembly member for Cyanide Electoral Area, said, “almost two years ago you voted for me to preside over matters of this assembly, things were difficult at the beginning but with determination, we have made a lot of progress.”

He recounted, “Some time back anytime we heard on the radio it was castigations and throwing of missiles, thank God we realized that Tarkwa-Nsuaem must move forward and made a swift turn and advised ourselves. This manifested greatly during the confirmation of the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Benjamin Kessie where he scored 100 per cent.”

“As assembly members, we are elected to help develop our electoral areas, but without unity, it will not be possible to achieve any success. I urge all assembly members to work together and sustain the unity prevailing in the assembly,” Mr Gado added.

He expressed appreciation to his colleagues for giving him another opportunity to serve them and promised to work closely with them and other stakeholders to help develop Tarkwa-Nsuaem.

Mr Benjamin Kessie, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), congratulated the Presiding Member for the overwhelming victory and said the assembly was solidly behind him.

He urged the Presiding Member to introduce measures that would help in the development of every community within the Municipality.

Mr John Davis, the Western Regional Dean of Presiding Members, commended the assembly members for a peaceful election.

“Assembly members please support your MCE and always remember that we are representing the masses and one day we will be accountable for our stewardship,” he advised.