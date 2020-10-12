The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Kessie, says the absence of a strong traditional leadership in the Municipality has been the Assembly’s major challenge.

He said although the various sub-chiefs in the municipality were doing their utmost best to improve on their respective communities, there was the need for a strong traditional leadership.

Mr Kessie who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tarkwa stressed that the presence of a strong traditional leadership would enhance the developmental agenda of the Municipal Assembly.

He added that there was so much partisan politics in the Tarkwa-Nsueam Municipal Assembly, stressing that, “I am a politician, but the level at which we are driving the political interest is just beyond normal”.

He said the earlier they appreciated the fact that it would not take them anywhere the better and advised the citizens to be mindful of their utterances and avoid conflicts as the country prepared for December 7 election.