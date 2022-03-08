Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP Honours  Eleven Teachers

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nusaem Constituency, Mr George Mireku Duker has instituted the “Duker Teachers Awards Programme” and honoured eleven teachers for their hard work and dedication to duty.

Mr Shaddrack Oteng, a 35-year-old teacher from Ningo Municipal/Assembly (M/A) Basic School, was crowned the overall best teacher for 2022 and received a brand-new Kia Pegas vehicle worth $18,000.00 and a plaque as his prize.

The best primary school teacher went to Mr Sampson Joe Abban of Tarkwa Banso Roman Catholic primary school, he took home a chest freezer, Madam Francisca Asante from New Techiman M/A basic school had a double door fridge for the first runner-up position and Madam Love Amewudzo of Tarkwa Banso Roman Catholic primary school won the second runner-up, had a 50-inch television set.

A tutor at Nsuaem M/A ‘B’ basic school, Madam Lucinder Benyiwa Aggrey was adjudged the best Junior High School (JHS) teacher, while the first and second runner-up positions went to Mr Eric Danso of Tarkwa Goldfields School Complex and Madam Faustina Arkoh of Jerusalem M/A basic school.

Mr Andrew Amoah Donkor, a tutor at Tarkwa Senior High School, secured the best Senior High School teacher award.

For the Junior High School category, Madam Vida Asare won the best head teacher, Madam Vivian Aku Kudzodzi of Agona Wassa M/A JHS, was the first runner-up and the second runner-up was received by Mr Yaw Beyuo of New Techiman M/A basic school.

A 50-inch television set, chest freezer, double door fridge and plaques were presented to the award winners. It was on the theme “Enriching Education in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality”.

Speaking at the function, the MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources said the programme which was the first of it kind would be held annually.

“My vision to institute this awards scheme, stems out from the various sacrifices made by teachers in this Municipality and elsewhere to impact our children towards their bright future” he said.

The MP further said “I am personally aware of the various challenges faced by our teachers, and I believe introducing this award scheme will help recognize their contributions and assist them with their needs. I am very optimistic that, it is the right step towards enriching education in the Municipality”.

In addition to the award scheme, Mr Duker said he would establish the Tarkwa-Nusaem Teachers Fund to help address genuine pressing needs of Teachers within the Municipality, adding “in the course of the year, the board of trustees will outline all modalities of the fund”.

He commended the former Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Alex Kwaku Duah, and the award scheme committee for their dedication and neutrality.

Mr Duke used the opportunity to thank all institutions that aided to make the programme a success and called for more sponsorship to help sustain the programme.

He congratulated the award winners and entreated teachers in his constituency to continue to strive to help improve upon learning outcomes.

The MP presented citation and an disclosed amount of money to the immediate past Municipal Director of Education, Mr Alex Kwaku Duah.

The overall best teacher, Mr Shaddrack Oteng expressed gratitude to the MP for initiating the programme, stressing there is a cliché that teachers rewards are in heaven but as you have seen today with hard work l have received my own on earth”.

“I want to encourage every teacher that in Tarkwa-Nsuaem alone, we have 438 communities. I believe that wherever you are posted to God has an assignment that he wants you to execute to benefit the citizenry” he noted.