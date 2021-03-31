Covid-19 Vaccine
The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Health Directorate has received 2,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for health professionals.

It is the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

Presenting the vaccines to the Municipal Health Directorate, Mr Benjamin Kessie, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), thanked the government for procuring the vaccine for frontline workers.

Mr Kessie noted that although the batch of vaccine was strictly for health care officials, the government would soon extend the exercise to the public.

The MCE and the wife Madam Alberta Bonney received their jabs to convince the residents of Tarkwa-Nsuaem to get vaccinated.

Mr Kessie urged the media to educate the residents to shun negative perceptions about the vaccine.

“I have been vaccinated and many health care workers have done the same. The vaccine does not come with complications; it is just like what we have taken in the past,” he said.

Mr Kessie said when people are protected through vaccination, it would be difficult for the virus to spread.

The Municipal Health Director in charge of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mrs Caroline Effah Otoo, expressed appreciation to the government and the Assembly for the goodwill.

She said the Directorate would ensure that every health worker was vaccinated.

“The quantity we requested has increased; hence we would include those in the media fraternity and everyone whose work is related to health,” Mrs Otoo said.

