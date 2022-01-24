Tarkwa Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds dinner event

The Tarkwa Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TRCCI) has successfully held its 2021 annual dinner event.

The main purpose of the programme was to bring members together, interact and make plans for the ensuing year to help build Ghana’s economy.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Alexander Bogney Bewong, the Western Regional Chairman of Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), commended members for their support towards the success of the association since its inception.

“Even though the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging last year, most of our businesses survived” he emphasized

Mr Bewong said, “For 2022 we don’t have to sit down for the system to change but instead every member should do things differently to enable us to adopt the modern trend of doing business”.

He urged the membership to be loyal as they continued to promote the activities of the Chamber.

Mr Benjamin Kessie, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem lauded, Mr Bewong for his strides and contribution to the economy.

He announced that the Assembly had acquired a land at Wassa Agona along the Tarkwa-Takoradi Highway with the intent of building an airport to help businesses in Tarkwa and its environs operate smoothly.

The MCE entreated the Association to take advantage of the opportunity when the project commenced to enable earn more income.

Mr Peter Dyaka, the Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) pointed out that the law frowns on businesses that operated illegally.

He, therefore, advised the membership to always engage in businesses that were legal so that they don’t end up being prosecuted.