Tarkwa urban council undertakes clean-up exercise

The Tarkwa Urban Council, has organised a clean-up exercise at the Tarkwa main lorry station in support of the “Operation Clean your Frontage” campaign.

The four-hour exercise, which began at 0700 hours, brought together members of the various churches and individuals within the Tarkwa Urban council.

The team swept the street, lorry stations, the Women’s Market and its environs of filth.

They also desilted choked gutters.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the exercise, Mr Paa Kwasi Ephraim, Environmental Sub-Committee Chairman, said keeping a healthy environment was a shared responsibility.

According to him, similar exercises were organized across the thirty electoral areas to curb the sanitation menace within the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

Mr Ephraim who doubles as the Tarkwa Urban Council Chairman entreated all stakeholders to support their vision to make Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality the cleanest in the Western Region and the nation.

He appealed to the public to take it upon themselves to ensure that their surroundings were clean, adding, a healthy environment would improve their health and even increase their lifespan.

He charged all store owners to ensure they placed dust bins Infront of their shops, adding Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the other driver unions should do same.

Mr Ephraim expressed appreciation to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), churches, driver unions, private companies, shop owners, traders and individuals who supported to make the exercise a success.

Those who failed to participate in the exercise would be delt with by officers of the Environmental Health Department to serve as a deterrent to others, he emphasized.

Some traders and shop owners who joined the exercise praised the organizers and said it was timely to rid the area of filth during the rainy season.