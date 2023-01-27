Task Force Team on ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme holds First meeting

Opening this Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Abuja, in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, of the first meeting of the second team of the Task Force on the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (TF/SLE).

During this first session, the members of the TF/SLE headed by SE Mohamed Ibn Chambas, will meet with the new authorities of the ECOWAS Commission to collect their guidelines and priorities in the context of the free movement of persons and goods, and will take stock of the actions carried out by the TF/SLE since its installation in December 2021 in Ouagadougou.

During their two-day work, the members of the new ECOWAS Task Force team will adopt the 2023 Action Plan and make possible recommendations to the ECOWAS Commission to facilitate the activities and operation of their body.

In her speech at the opening of the meeting, the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission, Ms. Massandje Touré-Litsé, said that the free movement of people and goods, and the right of establishment remain one of the priorities of the region.

“In addition, ECOWAS’s new strategic framework has made it one of the other strategic axes of its mandate, namely the deepening of integration, which involves, among other things, the promotion and strengthening of intra-Community trade, and the promotion of the free movement of persons and goods,” added Commissioner Touré-Litsé.

She concluded by saying that at a time when under the effects of the international conjuncture (Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukrainian Crisis) that have led to a scarcity of resources, some states are tempted by withdrawal, it is imperative to work to demonstrate that our survival depends more on our ability to integrate our economies.

SE Mohamed Ibn Chambas, President of the Task Force on the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, stressed that the current difficulties facing the region are an opportunity for the region to increase its agricultural production and the processing of its products, because West Africa has sufficient human and water resources.

He also noted that the security challenges facing the region must not be a brake on this culture of mobility that people have always known, and advocated for the use of appropriate technologies and the exchange of information in the fight against terrorism and big banditry, while facilitating the free movement of people and Goods.

It should be noted that the members of the TF/SLE were received in hearing by SE Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission who welcomed the convergence of views between the Task Force team and the new leaders of the ECOWAS Commission regarding the issues of integration and the free movement of persons and Goods, and promised them all the support of the Regional Organisation in the success

As a reminder, the TF/SLE, which is a body directly attached to the Presidency of the ECOWAS Commission, was created by the PC/REG Enforcement Regulation 01/11/15 of 25 November 2015 on the decision taken at the 43rd ordinary session of the ECOWAS Conference of Heads of State and Government, held on 17 and 18 July 2013 in Abuja (Nigeria), with the Advocacy and mediation with the high political authorities of States.

In addition to the members of the Task Force such as Mr. Kalou DOUA BI, Mr. Monisoye Olorunsola AFOLABI, Mr. Ahmed HAMID, Mr. Kpandi DJOBO, Mr. Malamin SANYANG, also participate in this first meeting, Mr. Abdou Kolley and the Honourable Mambury NJIE respectively Chief of Staff and Tony Luka Elumelu Acting Director in charge of the private sector and Mr. Justin BAYILI, Permanent Secretary of the Task Force on the LE.