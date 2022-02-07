Task Records recruit new artiste Kophy Nelly

Task Records, a United Kingdom (UK)-based Ghanaian record label has signed one of the fastest versatile musical artistes “Kophy Nelly”.

The long term partnership would see the emerging music prospect join the new label as he quests to gain musical stardom.

Mr. Godwin Osei Opoku, Chief Executive Officer of the label, in an interview said he is determined to bring into the Ghanaian music industry a new era of good and ageless music with a message that would inspire and motivate the youth.

“My record label is open to all talents and I am determined to produce good music with positive messages that will last from generation to generation. I had gone through some hard times in my life but it was music that kept me going until today,” he said.

Mr. Opoku who is a former soldier of the UK Armed Forces added that the label would discover and bring into the limelight talents from both UK and the Ghanaian music industry.

Task Records has already released two singles “Sika Dam” which was widely accepted by the Ghanaian and UK music lovers before subsequently releasing “Ginger Me” which is still on the playlist of lovers of good music from Ghana and UK.