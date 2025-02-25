Taskwit Forum Aims to Bridge Job Market Skills Divide with Action-Oriented Solutions

A growing disconnect between workforce skills and employer demands has sparked urgent calls for innovative solutions, prompting leadership development group Taskwit to host its inaugural WorkForward Forum in Lagos next April.

The event, themed “Shaping Tomorrow’s Workplace Today,” will convene employers, job seekers, and industry leaders to address what analysts describe as a dual crisis: a surplus of underemployed graduates and a shortage of qualified talent in fast-evolving sectors like tech, green energy, and digital services.

Scheduled for April 11, 2025, at The Enterprise Village, the forum shifts focus from theoretical debates to actionable strategies, featuring workshops, speed networking, and live job-matching sessions. “This isn’t another talking shop,” said a Taskwit spokesperson. “We’re creating spaces where hiring managers can directly engage with candidates who’ve trained in emerging skills—AI literacy, sustainable project management, remote collaboration tools—that aren’t yet standardized in academic curricula.”

The skills gap has widened post-pandemic, with the International Labour Organization estimating that 40% of workers globally will require reskilling by 2027. In Nigeria, youth unemployment hovers near 20%, yet industries like fintech and renewable energy struggle to fill roles. “Degrees alone no longer guarantee employability,” noted Lagos-based HR consultant Adeola Ogunleye. “Employers want agility—candidates who can adapt to automation, lead hybrid teams, or pivot during market disruptions.”

Taskwit’s agenda reflects this reality. Workshops will simulate real-world challenges, such as designing inclusive remote-work policies or integrating AI tools into small businesses. Fireside chats will dissect leadership trends, while panels explore how micro-credentials and apprenticeship models could replace traditional hiring filters. Notably, the forum avoids generic career fairs; instead, its “speed networking” segment pairs job seekers with companies for rapid skill assessments.

Critics argue such initiatives risk favoring urban, tech-savvy professionals over rural populations lacking digital access. Taskwit acknowledges the gap but emphasizes partnerships with grassroots NGOs to extend training programs nationwide. “Our goal isn’t just to fill roles—it’s to redefine what preparedness means in a volatile economy,” the spokesperson added.

The event also targets employers. With Gen Z workers prioritizing flexibility and social impact, companies face pressure to overhaul workplace cultures. “Talent retention now hinges on upskilling opportunities and ethical leadership,” said Chidi Nwafor, founder of a Lagos-based green startup attending the forum. “We’re here to learn how to grow our teams sustainably.”

For job seekers, the forum offers a rare platform to showcase non-traditional skills. A 2024 LinkedIn survey found that 72% of Nigerian hiring managers value project portfolios over GPAs—a trend the event’s “innovation showcases” will highlight.

As automation and climate policies reshape industries, events like WorkForward signal a broader shift toward lifelong learning models. Yet questions linger: Can grassroots forums scale solutions fast enough? Will policymakers and educators align with private-sector demands? For now, Taskwit’s experiment offers a tentative blueprint—one where the future of work is shaped not by degrees, but by demonstrable capability.

The Taskwit WorkForward Forum takes place April 11, 2025, at The Enterprise Village, Accra. Registration is free but limited. Details: www.taskwit.co/workforward.