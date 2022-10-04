Taste of Hardship After University

Babara and Fremah Studied Engineering at a University in the Easter region of Ghana.

They were both Classmates and after Five years of Studying hard, they both graduated. After graduation, Fate took them through different paths of life and hardship.

5 Years later, Barbara after much frustration of securing a job, ended up as a Secretary in a Building firm earning 1,200 cedis monthly.

Meanwhile, Fremah on the other hand, couldn’t Secure a Job because life pounce her back anytime she try to make life better for herself and ended up a pragyia rider, she makes At least 100 cedis daily and if she works for only 20 days in a month, she makes 2,000 cedis that month her friends sometimes laugh at her because she has different ways to get a job and besides she is a lady too but she never looked down on herself. ‘ I can used my body for money by sleeping with guys for more money bit its well not end up well with me in a years to come so I will rather be a pragyia rider to feed my family then sex’. She said.

One Evening, Barbara closed from work and was at the bus stop waiting for taxi when Fremah stopped. She hopped in when she discovered the pragyia was going her way but little did she know it was Fremah and started making calls at that time , she saw her but Fremah pretend not to hear and let Babara knows that it is her so she was quite the whole time. All through the journey, she was lost in her Phone.

She reached her bus Stop and after alighting, just when she was about paying, she took a look at the driver and their eyes met, wow! They were both happy.

“Is this you?” they both asked themselves simultaneously as if they planned it. Babara gave her money but Fremah insisted she keeps it. She was happy to see her and for old time sake, she left the money for her even when she insisted that she wanted to pay. They both exchanged contact and left.

Well, Babara went home that night and was lost in thought. Not as if Fremah was looking bad but Fremah Riding pragyia? She couldn’t wrap her head around it. She Pitied her.Felt Sorry for her. If Fremah had allowed her she would have paid her and beg her to keep the change.

Little did she know that, Fremah actually has another pragyia running for her because she uses her profit to buy another pragyia for someone.She is a Land owner and she is planning on developing it soon. But because he was driving a Taxi, She felt Pity for her as a lady not doing that job and besides if it’s 100% of young ladies, only 15 % will do that job because you need have passion, determined and focus before that young lady will do .

On the other hand, Fremah felt sorry for herself too. Before she slept that night, she remembered Babara,how neatly she dressed and nice she smells, “She must be earning over 5,000 cedis per month” She said to herself. She felt ashamed, She felt like a failure and she felt she was way ahead of her financially and otherwise.

Little did she know that, If Barbara removes the transportation fare and feeding money from her monthly salary, it will take her at least 3 Months to earn what she earns monthly.

Sadly, this could be some of our reality, you measure your progress and success with that of your friends, Classmates and Relatives even with very limited information you have about them.

You think yours is worse because you look dirtier, you think yours is worse because you are not on Corporate wears, you think yours is worse because the other person acts and looks Nicer.

Stay Focused and Face your life. It’s not a competition. Stop Comparing things, you don’t have the full picture. Every one is running on his own lane. Be contented.

BE FOCUSED .

EUNICE FREMAH TWENEBOAH

Ghana INSTITUTE OF JOURNALISM.

eunifret2017@gmail.com