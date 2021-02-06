The Board and Management of Twene Amanfo Senior High/Technical School (TASTEC) in Sunyani have introduced motivational packages in recognition of the teaching and non-teaching staff’s tireless efforts to academically improve the school’s performance.

This would be done annually, Mr. Ransford Antwi, the Board Chairman announced when he was addressed the first staff general meeting for the 2020/2021 academic year and a dinner organised and sponsored by him in Sunyani.

He said best students, both academically and extra curricula activities, best male and female teaching and non-teaching staff would be identified and awarded.

Mr. Antwi, a former Senior Prefect of the school and the first old student to be the Board Chairman stated the school excelled in the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He explained the school scored 100 per cent pass in the WASSCE result “which is the best performance so far in the history of the TASTEC” and commended the teachers for their “hard work and dedicated services for such an unprecedented academic achievement”.

Mr. Antwi, who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Suncity Radio, a Sunyani-based radio station encouraged the staff to maintain the spirit of hard work for the continuous improvement of the school’s academic performance for constant excellent WASSCE result every year.

He said the Board would not only be ensuring the students’ successful performance of the WASSCE but assist them to further their education and progress to become responsible personalities for the benefit of not only the school but the Sunyani Municipality, the Bono Region, and Ghana in general.

Mr. Gordon Osei Marfo, the Headmaster stated the school’s performance was an indication of the staff’s commitment and assured Management’s endeavour to offer the needed support to sustain the level of the school’s academic standard and make it better.

Touching on the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Marfo entreated both staff and students to be very cautious and strictly follow the safety directives and protocols to not only avoid contracting but prevent the spread of the virus.