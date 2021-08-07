TaTU holds annual students exhibition project

The Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU), has held its annual students’ exhibition project where its final year students showcased various food products they have produced.

The food products showcased by the students included baobab fruit ice cream, baobab fruit drink, ebony fruit drink, rice cake, millet biscuit, yam flour cake, tiger nut drink amongst others.

The event was on the theme: “Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, See Ghana in the midst of COVID-19: The Role of Technical Universities”.

Dr Adiza Sadik, Dean, Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology, TaTU, said the exhibition sought to make the students competitive in the global economy, adding, “We are training our students to be jobs creators and not jobs seekers.”

Dr Sadick said the University, as part of its mandate, was focused on providing career centred education and training in science and technology to fill the middle level manpower needs of the country.

Mr Alhassan Abdul- Fataw, Head of Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, TaTU, said the Department was committed to ensuring that students were well equipped to contribute towards job creation to reduce unemployment in the country.

Mr Abdul-Fataw said, “As a Department, we are at the verge of completing our restaurant, bakery, and other facilities that will better position our students to excel in the industry.”

Mr Hafiz Ibrahim, Northern Regional Senior Regulatory Officer, at the Food and Drugs Authority advised the students to properly package their products to attract high patronage.

He gave assurance of the university’s readiness to support them to register their products to enhance their authenticity both in the local and global markets.

Mr Cosmos Alhassan, Northern Regional Chairman, Hoteliers Association of Ghana, advised the students to demonstrate professionalism, diligence, and hard work to succeed in the hospitality industry.

He said, “The hospitality industry is very challenging but with diligence, heart of service, and respect, you will excel.”

Miss Naomi Seidu, one of the students at the Department, appealed to the government and other stakeholders to continue to support the hospitality industry to boost the economy and reduce poverty in the country.