TaTU holds fashion and design technology project work exhibition

Tamale Technical University (TaTU) has organised its annual fashion and design technology project work exhibition and fashion show for its students.

The event, held on TaTU campus, was to showcase the skills and talents of students on what they had learnt in their academic years.

It was to create networking, future development, public awareness and breaking ground and ceasing opportunities for the learners.

Mr Shakur Iddriss, Director of ICT at TaTU, who read a speech on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor during the event, advised the students to be innovative, creative, and consistent in their work to promote made in Ghana goods to enhance the country’s economy.

He urged the students to make use of ICT to market their products to the world and to promote their talents as well.

Dr Joana Akweley Zanu, Dean of Creative Arts at TaTU, appealed to the government to offer a start-up package or capital in the form of basic tools and equipment to graduate students to start their own businesses to make them self-reliant and employer of labour instead of job seekers.

She called on stakeholders and civil society organisations and government to furnish the university workshops with training tools and equipment to enhance effective and efficient training of the students.