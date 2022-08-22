Tax exemptions register crucial for Bill implementation – Analyst

Dr Alex Ampaabeng, Fiscal Policy Specialist at OXFAM Ghana, has commended Parliament’s passing of Ghana’s Tax Exemptions Bill, 2022, but suggested that a registry be established to ensure its efficient implementation.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said the bill would help streamline the granting of tax exemptions in the country, promote fairness in the granting of tax waivers, increase the government’s domestic revenue mobilisation efforts, and promote certainty in Ghana’s exemption regime.

“By the end of this year, we could save over 500 million Ghana cedis from the bill, and at this critical time, every opportunity to increase revenue must be aggressively pursued,” he added.

Dr Ampaabeng said to ensure the effective implementation of the Tax Exemptions Bill, mechanisms such as an exemption register must be established to assist tax authorities and policymakers in assessing the types of exemptions in operation and beneficiary entities at a glance, as well as to improve tax expenditure reporting.

“Tax expenditure reporting is necessary and must be fully incorporated into the implementation of the new tax exemption law,” he said. “As part of the budgetary process, the government must ensure we report on the exemptions annually.”

“This will help us assess a full cost-benefit analysis of each exemption in operation – what did we give away and what did we get in return in the course of the year.”

“It will also help assess (annually) what exemptions have outlived their usefulness and must be abolished, which exemptions should be modified, and which ones are to be continued or introduced.”

Other tools, he proposed, were yearly tax spending reporting, a database of exemption recipients, and a periodic review of the exemption policy.

Parliament passed the Tax Exemptions Bill in July 2022 to provide for an exemption regime that includes variation or limitation of the scope, set clear eligibility criteria for exemptions, provides for exemption administration and provides for monitoring, evaluation, reporting, and enforcement of exemptions.

The Fiscal Policy Specialist also identified other areas creating leakages in the system as exemptions granted outside of these tax exemption laws.

“Recently, we have heard of the ongoing tussle between the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and some customs officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) over an advance ruling,” he said. “While this is an integral part of the customs operations, we need to ask ourselves if such measures in any way safeguard the state’s revenue at the ports.”

He also noted, “Advance ruling could easily be abused at the ports due to the high degree of discretion given to customs officials.”

Going forward, he added, “We need to establish a unit with people who are not necessarily GRA staff but have a good understanding of customs operations to approve all benchmark discount issues.”

He called for the implementation of an artisanal licencing regime to guarantee that the GRA could capture the activities of people in the informal sector, such as masons, plumbers, tilers, and carpenters.