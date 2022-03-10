Taxes: Amewu Says Gov’t Not Heartless

Mr. John-Peter Amewu, Minister of Railway Development, has been urging strong support for the electronic transaction tax (E-levy), saying the government is not heartless to impose a killer tax system on the people to impoverish them.

He said the tax should therefore not engender animosity and heat.

The Minister was speaking at a townhall meeting on the E-levy held with stakeholders in Ho to help them to have better understanding of the tax.

He said it was the pathway to generate more revenue to bring socio-economic development to the people.

Mr. Amenu added that the country could not continue depend on donor assistance and go borrowing to fund its development programmes.

He said the situation where only about 2.2 million people have been paying tax out of the estimated taxable income population of 10 million needed to change.

The tax net must be widened, and the E-levy represented an opportunity to bring more people into the tax net.

The Minister spoke of the strides the government was making to revamp the railway transportation sector and some of the lines were going to pass through Hohoe and Ho to the Northern region.

The government will require money to do this and that was why people should not kick against the E-levy.

Togbe kwaku Ayim IV, Paramount Chief of Ziavi appealedÂ to the Minister of Finance and Information to henceforth make available the economic policy and budget statement to the National and Regional Houses of Chiefs.

This would help them to better inform their people about the government proposed development programmes to clear any doubts.