Taxi Driver on Trial for Fatal Collision in Accra

A taxi driver, Richard Essifie, has been brought before the Dansoman Circuit Court over allegations that he struck and fatally injured a 52-year-old pedestrian on General Acheampong High Street in Accra.

According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 4:35 a.m. on February 15, 2025, when Essifie was behind the wheel of his Daewoo Matiz taxi, registered AS 890-19, allegedly failing to adhere to traffic regulations.

The victim, Francis Yaw Osei, sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the Accident and Emergency Ward at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Despite the efforts of medical staff, Osei later succumbed to his injuries. Charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm, Essifie pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Presiding Judge Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Baasit granted him bail of GHC30,000, stipulating that three sureties—each a public servant earning a minimum of GHC2,000 monthly and residing within the court’s jurisdiction—must be provided. Essifie was also ordered to surrender his Ghana Card and report to the police every two weeks. The case has been adjourned until April 30 for further proceedings.

Inspector Esther Mensah, the prosecuting officer, explained that the taxi driver was travelling from Dansoman Last Stop toward Kwame Nkrumah Circle with two passengers when the fatal collision occurred near Biggies Pub. The taxi incurred significant damage in the accident, and Osei’s body has been transferred to the Korle Bu morgue for autopsy.

This tragic incident not only brings to light the grave consequences of failing to observe traffic regulations but also serves as a sobering reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by pedestrians in busy urban environments. While the court’s measures aim to ensure accountability, the case underscores the urgent need for improved road safety practices and stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent similar losses in the future.