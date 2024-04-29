Taxi Drivers In The Bekwai Constituency Declare Full Support For Lawyer Ralph, Dr Bawumia By Rebranding Their Cars

Taxi drivers in Bekwai constituency, of the Ashanti Region, are showcasing their full support for Lawyer Ralph and Dr. Bawumia by adorning their vehicles with their campaign photos.

This display of endorsement is aimed at backing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the presidency and Ralph Poku-Adusei for the Member of Parliament position in Bekwai, replacing the outgoing MP, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise).

The drivers have prominently displayed the candidates’ names and the message “Bawumia for President 2024” and “Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei as MP for Bekwai” on their vehicles.

This gesture underscores the NPP’s capture of the Ashanti Region as its ancient stronghold crucial for the party’s success in the upcoming elections.

During an interaction with some of the drivers in the Bekwai constituency, they indicated that their decision to brand their cars with the images of the NPP presidential candidate and the parliamentary candidate of the NPP for the Bekwai constituency signifies their endorsement of the candidature of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the presidency and lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei as the member of Parliament (MP) for the Bekwai constituency.

Again, the gesture of the taxi drivers is therefore seen as an important move that will help the NPP galvanize the party’s core voters to turn up at their various polling centres on 7 December 2024 to cast their ballot for the NPP presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the parliamentary candidate for the Bekwai constituency, Ralph Poku-Adusei.

Gratitude to Bekwai drivers

Reacting to the development in the constituency, Ralph Poku-Adusei, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Bekwai constituency, said on his behalf and behalf of the Vice President and presidential candidate of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, he wishes to express his profound gratitude to the taxi drivers of Bekwai who have taken this initiative to sell his candidature and that of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He assured the drivers that their support for him, for the NPP, and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will never be overlooked and that he will do everything possible within the mandate the people of Bekwai will give him as their MP to make their lives and work comfortable.

He added that a future Bawumia presidency will also prioritize the needs of the Bekwai constituency.

Bawumia nationwide tour

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will, from Monday, 29 April 2024, begin a nationwide campaign to present what he has termed “Bold Solutions for our Future,” to the Ghanaian electorate.

He is expected to visit the Bekwai constituency as part of his nationwide campaign tour.

In a statement dated Sunday, 28 April 2024, and signed by the director of communication for the “Bawumia Campaign,” Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the nationwide campaign tour will commence in the Eastern Region and extend to the remaining 15 regions over the next one for the first round.

“The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will officially kick off his presidential campaign for the December 7 general elections with his first nationwide tour from Monday, 29 April 2024. Dr Bawumia and his campaign team are promising an issue-based campaign, one that

will focus on cogent, practical, and tailor-made ideas to deal with issues that are most dear to the Ghanaian people.

“Beginning in the Eastern Region, Dr Bawumia and his campaign team will visit all 16 regions over the next month in this first round of campaigning.

On his rounds, he will meet with a wide range of stakeholders, including traditional leaders, the clergy, the youth, traders, drivers, farmers, and students, [as well as] visit businesses, including marketplaces to interact with both traders and consumers.

The candidate will engage the media, hold town hall meetings, and continue with his regular stakeholder engagements with the Ghanaian people,” the statement signed by Dennis Miracles Aboagye read.

“Long before his election on November 4, 2023, and since then, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been very active in undertaking broad consultations and interactions with various groups across the country. Apart from fulfilling his busy schedule as Ghana’s most active ever Vice President, the 2024 NPP Presidential Candidate and the Party leadership have utilized these recent months to put the structures, personnel, logistics, and programmes in place to embark on a very comprehensive, inclusive, constructive, and impactful presidential and parliamentary campaign.

“As we enter the active phase of the 2024 electiontion campaign, Dr Bawumia is buoyed up by the strong backing from our party’s grassroots and the growing enthusiasm and confidence resonating throughout the entire party. This burgeoning energy signifies our preparedness for the activities that lie ahead in the upcoming contest” the statement further read.

Lawyer Ralph’s campaign activities

As part of his ongoing campaign activities in the Bekwai constituency, Ralph Poku-Adusei kicked-started phase two of his entrepreneurial and income-generating skills training programme for indigenes of Amansie (Bekwai).

The initiative which commenced on Monday, 8 April, ended on Friday, 26 April 2024, and it attracted over two thousand indigenes of Bekwai on the first day from communities such as Bogyawe, Poano, Kokofu, Senfi, Dotom, and Anwiankwanta.

The income-generating skills training is aimed at providing all those who take advantage of it with self-employable skills.

Beneficiaries can also use the skills they gather to make basic items they may need for household consumption.

The initiative dubbed; “Amansie Youth Project Phase 2,” is under the auspices of the Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation and in collaboration with Gateway Skills Training Enterprise The training session has three models. Model one was on detergents, and participants would be trained to do liquid soap, shower gel, washing powder, aftershave, and Parazone.

Model two would focus on pastries and drinks. Subscribers to this model will be trained in meat pie baking, cake making, shortbread making, Prekese, and Sobolo mixing.

The last model, which will focus on farming, will train people in snail farming, mushroom farming, and fish farming (catfish/tilapia). All participants are expected to graduate on Wednesday, 1 May 2024.

Ralph Poku-Adusei through his foundation, Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation (RPAF), organised the first phase of the entrepreneurial and income-generating skills training programme for the indigenes of Amansie in Bekwai in the Ashanti Region from Monday 24 to 26 April 2023.