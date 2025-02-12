Taxing Betting: Economist Warns Against Abolishing 10% Tax

An influential voice in economic policy, Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs, has raised concerns over the Mahama administration’s plan to scrap the 10% betting tax.

In a pointed post on his X page, Dr. Kwakye warned that leaving the betting industry untaxed is not just fiscally short-sighted—it could be financially catastrophic. “Betting will become an increasing part of the economy with a huge tax revenue potential. Leaving betting untaxed would, therefore, be fiscally ill-advised and, indeed, suicidal!” he asserted, emphasizing that the rapid growth of this sector presents an opportunity that should not be missed.

Dr. Kwakye further stressed that any planned tax abolitions must be counterbalanced by robust measures to close loopholes, broaden the tax net, strengthen tax administration, and clamp down on evasion. His comments underscore a broader concern that the removal of this tax could lead to significant revenue losses at a time when every fiscal measure is critical.

On the other side of the debate, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson recently reiterated the administration’s commitment to eliminating the betting tax, a move promised during the 2024 election campaign. Dr. Forson contended that scrapping the 10% levy would not derail economic progress. “Scrapping the Betting Tax will not affect the forward march of the economy,” he stated, emphasizing that increasing revenue does not solely depend on higher taxes. Instead, the government plans to focus on improving compliance with existing tax laws, arguing that better enforcement and reduced wasteful spending are equally important in bolstering public finances.

Dr. Forson also outlined his medium-term vision, aiming to boost tax revenue as a percentage of GDP from the current 13.8% to between 16% and 18%. He argued that prudent management of expenditures, alongside enhanced tax compliance, would provide a more sustainable path to fiscal stability than simply introducing new taxes. “It’s not always about revenue, but expenditure,” he remarked, urging decisive action to curb waste and stabilize inflation, the exchange rate, and job creation.

As the debate unfolds, the contrasting views highlight a fundamental challenge in fiscal policy: balancing the need for immediate tax revenue with longer-term economic strategies. While Dr. Kwakye cautions that abandoning the betting tax might forgo a significant revenue stream, the government remains resolute in its belief that reforming tax administration and controlling spending can pave the way for sustainable growth. The coming months will reveal whether the anticipated boost in compliance and efficiency can offset the loss of revenue from this fast-growing sector, or if, as Dr. Kwakye warns, neglecting to tax betting could prove to be a critical misstep.

