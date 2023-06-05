Taylor’s strike ensures Kotoko maintains its unbeaten five-game run against Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko delivered an impressive away performance as they edged relegation-threatened Accra Lions 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Sarfo Taylor’s header in the first half of the match proved crucial as Kotoko secured all three points and stayed fourth on the league table with a game to end the season.

It was the seventh loss for Accra Lions in their recent nine games, and they would head into the last day of the season needing maximum points against Bibiani Gold Stars to avoid relegation.

The first half of the game was very fascinating to watch, with both sides playing some exciting one-touch football, but it was the Porcupine Warriors who created most of the chances.

Kotoko’s winger Enock Morrison had a brilliant chance to give his side the lead in the first quarter of the game but skied his effort from close range.

Kotoko deservedly took the lead halfway through the first after a brilliant delivery from Boadu found Georges Mfegue unmarked in the penalty box, with his header coming off the crossbar while Sarfo capitalised from the rebound.

Accra Lions struggled in the attacking third, with most of the chances going wayward as they failed to test Kotoko goalkeeper Moise Pouaty.

The second half of the game was very intense, with Accra Lions on the front foot as they searched for the equaliser.

The home side were very composed in the final third in the second half, but Kotoko goalkeeper Pouraty pulled off some brilliant saves to deny his opponents.

Despite the late surge of pressure on the Porcupine Warriors, Accra Lions couldn’t get the equaliser as Kotoko held on to secure all three points at the end of the match.