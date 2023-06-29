TB Control project to tackle stigma, strengthen community-led response launched  

Tuberculosis (TB) has been the world’s biggest infectious disease killer, although its treatable or curable stigma and stereotypes make it difficult for people to boldly seek for treatment at health facilities.

In the past when much was not known about the disease, coughing, and spitting of blood laced sputum were the major symptoms and once one showed these symptoms, he or she was isolated, discriminated upon because it was considered contagious a death sentence.

As a result of this stigma, people don’t even seek for treatment neither they do keep the disease to themselves and infect others in the process.

People living in overcrowded and poorly ventilated rooms, HIV, diabetic, cancer or kidney patients, others who are who take alcohol and smokers are the most susceptible to getting TB.

In line with the World health Organization goals, Ghana is to eliminate TB by 2030 and it is in the light of this that Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), a not-for-profit health organization has commenced a project to reduce TB infections and impact in nine districts across three regions in Ghana for the next one year.

The project, titled: “Strengthening Community Systems to Scale-up Community-led Response Interventions for TB Control (TBImpactGh) is being implemented in collaboration with the National TB control programme and the regions are Greater-Accra, Central and Volta regions.

One of the projects innovations is to empower young people affected by HIV and TB including TB champions in Accra, Central and Volta Regions to collect real time data for advocacy, address human rights and stigma discrimination issues.

The key objectives of the project are to reduce stigma, human rights, and gender-based issues faced by people affected by TB based on evidence gathered using the OneImpact tool in the nine high burden districts in the three regions earmarked for the implementation.

To conduct community-led advocacy for increased government commitment and investment in TB at all levels by advocates and to scale up community-led monitoring to generate data for accountability in TB interventions using national and sub-national interventions tools and framework.

Mrs Cecilia Senoo, Executive Director, HFFG said even though Ghana had made some progress in the treatment success rate, it had been very slow as TB cases detection remained a major challenge as a result of stigmatisation coupled with human rights issues against infected persons.

“Especially young people affected by HIV and TB are afraid of the double rejection and this is preventing people from going for screening for fear of stigma and discrimination, especially from friends, families and health workers.”

She indicated that impact of Covid-19 on TB in Ghana had been very high in the last two years as many people refused to produce sputum with fear of being forced to test for covid-19.

According to Mrs Senoo, government had pledged two-million dollars to the Global Fund to help efforts towards ending TB, HIV and Malaria, which were all infectious diseases by end of 2030 and appealed to government to show commitment towards that pledge.

TB is an infectious disease responsible for five percent of total deaths in Ghana annually and the decline in TB burden is markedly slow with an average 2.5 percent reduction in TB incidence year on year.

The symptoms usually present with severe cough and fever, so people resort to self-medications or herbal concoctions, they only report late when the situation has become worse and expects are worried about the phenomenon.

Madam Grace Aya, a 45-year-old widow in an interview with GNA told a sad story where she was stigmatised and evicted from her husband’s family house because she drooped a blood lace sputum after coughing for some time, but for the help of a local NGO which aided her to get diagnosed of TB and medical treatment, she would have died.

She is happy that HFFG would create awareness and sensitise communities because which would go a long way to reduce stigma adding, that way, many people who are suffering from the diseases would be bold to seek medical help other than going to herbalists for concoctions and other times hiding until the disease had become worse.

Coughing and spitting of blood is widely known as a TB symptom or a sign of a deadly infectious disease, but stigma and lack of education on the disease drives many people away from seeking treatment.

Dr Yaw Aduse Poku, Programme Manager of the National Tuberculosis Control Programme at a sensitisation workshop disclosed that in 2022, Ghana detected a total of 16,650 new TB infections indicating about 20 percent increase over 13, 272 cases detected in the previous year.

“About 30 people die in Ghana every day from TB whiles about 125 people fall ill of TB daily and it’s possible that with the efforts we are putting in more of the cases would be detected” he said.

He stressed the need for national efforts to be doubled to contain the disease since “there will be dire consequences if actions are not taken. We need to create a lot of awareness and educate a lot to reach our elimination goal.”