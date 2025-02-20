TCDA’s New CEO Vows to Spur Sustainable Growth

Andy Osei Okrah, the newly appointed Acting CEO of the Tree Crops Development Authority, has laid out an ambitious vision for Ghana’s tree crops sector.

Appointed by President John Mahama, Okrah reassured stakeholders that under his leadership, the Authority will focus on revitalizing the sector through sustainable practices, innovation, and strategic reforms. Speaking on his first day in Accra, he emphasized that his mandate goes beyond mere regulation—it aims to enhance agricultural production and create meaningful job opportunities for farmers across the country.

Okrah, a former Deputy Ashanti Region Minister with over 20 years of experience in forestry management and climate change initiatives, promised to align the Authority’s activities with global best practices. His commitment to sustainable development is clear: he wants to ensure that every step of the production, processing, and trading of key tree crops like cashew, mango, shea, and rubber not only boosts profitability but also conserves the environment. The new CEO’s emphasis on value addition and market expansion reflects a broader understanding that agricultural success is tied to innovation and effective resource management.

What stands out in Okrah’s message is his determination to work closely with industry stakeholders. In a time when agriculture is pivotal to Ghana’s economic diversification, his pledge to attract investment and drive strategic reforms offers hope that the sector can overcome longstanding challenges. His leadership, characterized by a blend of technical expertise and a commitment to community development, could well be the catalyst needed to transform tree crop production into a robust engine for economic growth.

Critically, this appointment arrives at a moment when the need for sustainable, inclusive growth in agriculture has never been greater. Okrah’s track record as Chapter President of the Ghana Institute of Foresters adds an extra layer of credibility to his vision. If he succeeds, his efforts could set a new standard for how public institutions manage agricultural resources—balancing economic progress with environmental stewardship and social equity.