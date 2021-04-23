Music by 19th-century Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky will replace the Russian national anthem at the next two Olympics.

The Russian Olympic Committee said on Thursday that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the use of a fragment from Tchaikovsky’s piano concert number 1 at this summer’s Tokyo Games and Beijing Winter Games in February 2022.

Russia is not allowed to compete as a nation with its national symbols such as the anthem and flag for two years at major sports events, owing to sanctions in connection with doping practices in the country.

The Russian athletes can however wear kits and uniforms in the Russian colours.