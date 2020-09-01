TCL Electronics, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company has won two prominent awards from the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA).

The company has launched assorted QLED TVs this year, out of which its QLED TV C815 Series picked the ‘Best Buy TV – 2020-2021’, while its RAY•DANZ Soundbar won ‘Best Buy Soundbar – 2020-2021’.

The TCL C815 was launched in Europe in May 2020, combining an ultra slim design with 4K HDR premium Quantum Dot picture quality for life-like and sharper pictures. With this new series, extreme performance meets breathtaking elegance in a perfect harmony.

“C815 has 4K large screen with an assured picture performance. Its Quantum Dot panel is used for wide colour delivery, while edge LED illumination and the TV’s efficient processing ensure HDR sources have dramatic contrast. Audio from the Dolby Atmos-compatible integrated 2.1 speaker system is a punchy accompaniment, and TCL’s commitment to usability also impresses – Android TV makes content selection a breeze, and hands-free voice control invites owners to get talking. “EISA judges said.

The TCL’s RAY•DANZ soundbar, launched in March 2020 in Europe, delivers a truly immersive Dolby Atmos home entertainment experience. It features uniquely rearward angled speakers that beam sound waves towards curved acoustic reflector units, directing sound outward in a wide pattern with a much larger soundstage than other soundbars of similar price on the market.

EISA judges commented the “TCL’s TS9030 soundbar offers a crowd-pleasing mix of affordability, usability and performance. Dolby Atmos-compatible, with Google Home multiroom support and a wireless subwoofer connection, it uses the company’s RAY•DANZ acoustic lens technology to optimize playback from its driver array.”

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to Sigmaintell, TCL ranked 2nd in the global TV market in terms of sales volume in 2019. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

