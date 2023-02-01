TDC completes 50% of Kpone affordable housing project

The TDC Development Company Limited has completed 50 per cent of the Kpone Affordable Housing project, Mr. Ian Okwei, Protocol and Administrative Officer, has said.

Mr Okwei told the Ghana News Agency that 71 blocks, which comprised 1,072 apartments had been completed, and 537 apartments have been sold, leaving 491.

He said the remaining 71 blocks, constituting another 1,072 apartments would be completed soon.

Mr Okwei said each apartment consisted of studios, one-bedroom standard, and one-bedroom special among others.

He said the facility, which was gated had a reliable and dedicated water supply service line, biogas systems, street lighting, car parking spaces, a road network, and other infrastructural facilities that would make living in the community comfortable.

He said there were different categories of apartments; some are being occupied by public sector workers, private individuals, and Ghanaians from the diaspora.

The TDC Protocol and Administrative Officer mentioned that the Community 26 Affordable Housing project was started in 2007 to provide affordable housing units.

Mr. Okwei said the project was handed over to TDC in 2015 for completion and had been solely financed by the company through its Internally Generated Fund.